New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Traffic restrictions will be in place for the India-ASEAN commemorative summit here on January 25 which will be attended by leaders of the 10 countries of the grouping, police said today.

The traffic police has also urged Google to show and inform people on 'Google Maps' about the traffic restrictions and alternative routes that will be in place for the Republic Day parade.

To ensure uninterrupted passage for the heads of states to various places like Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rajpath and Hotel Taj Place, traffic will be stopped on certain roads, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

Commuters have been advised to avoid Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Teen Murti roundabout, South Avenue Road, Dara Shikoh Road, Akbar Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Kautilya Marg, Tyag Raj Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kushak Road and K Kamraj Marg from January 25 to 26.

The advisory said that the commuters can use the Aurobindo Marg, India Gate, W-Point, Vikas Marg and Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS - Ring Road- Moti Bagh - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg.

There will be diversions in the routes of buses bound for Central Secretariat, Connaught Place, Tughlaq Road, Shah Jahan Road, south Delhi. PTI SLB KJ .

