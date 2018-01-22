Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) In a series of attacks ahead of Republic Day, militants today hurled a grenade at a police station in Baramulla and another at a CRPF team in Pulwama, where they also opened fire on a police patrol, leaving two persons injured in these incidents.

The ultras lobbed a grenade towards CRPF personnel at Pampore in Pulwama district, 14 kms from here, a police official said.

He said the grenade landed on the roadside, resulting in injuries to a passerby.

In the second attack, militants opened fire on a police patrol party at Lassipora area of the Pulwama District, the official said.

He said the police retaliated, forcing the militants to flee from the spot. No one was injured in the firing incident.

Later in the evening, militants lobbed a grenade at police station Baramulla, resulting in injuries to a guard, the official said.

He said a few shots were also heard after the grenade blast.

The three attacks came four days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Security forces have stepped up security across Kashmir to thwart possible militant attacks and to ensure an incident-free Republic Day. PTI MIJ RT .

