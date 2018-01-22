(Eds: Correcting surname in second para) Panaji, Jan 22 (PTI) Two children today approached the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court seeking contempt proceeding against the local civic body for failing to remove "illegal" kiosks from a children's park here.

Advait Mudras (11) and Deona Pereira rpt Pereira (8) filed a PIL in the HC, saying the Corporation of The City of Panaji (CCP) should be sued for contempt of court for violating an order passed by the court 10 years ago.

The children have filed the petition through their parents and also attached with it photos of "illegal" stalls in and around the park here.

The HC, through its order passed in 2008, had said, "If any gaddas (kiosks)/handcarts are encroaching on the public roads, streets or footpaths, the corporation has to act in accordance with the law and take action within three months." Several kiosks were removed after the high court order.

The court had also asked civic bodies in Goa to form a squad to clear encroachments from footpaths within the city limits and evict unauthorised hawkers and squatters.

Both the children, residents of Panaji, in their petition have pleaded that the contempt proceeding be initiated against the CCP for failing to follow the HC order.

CCP Commissioner and IAS officer Ajit Roy has been made the respondent.

"No action is being taken (by the CCP) after receiving complaints from the residents about the encroachment, thereby contravening the High Court order," the petition stated. PTI RPS RSY NRB NSD .

