Bareilly (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police, Bareilly zone, Brij Raj Meena, suffered a heart attack early this morning and was rushed to a hospital, officials said.

Meena, 56, was admitted to the ICU of Mission Hospital here and doctors attending him said there was slight improvement in his condition though he would be kept under close observation for 48 hours.

The 1988-batch IPS officer took over as the ADG of Bareilly zone in May last year. PTI COR SMI ADS .

