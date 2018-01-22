By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 22 (PTI) The US and the UN have strongly condemned the terror attack at a five-star hotel in Kabul that killed at least 18 people, including 14 foreigners.

"Strongly condemning the attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said as he offered deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The US applauds the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces for their bravery in responding to the attack. We are in contact with Afghan authorities regarding their investigation of the incident," he said.

"We have seen the Taliban's claim of responsibility and condemn terrorist groups for their violent campaign against Afghan and foreign personnel working to improve Afghanistan," Tillerson said.

Stating that the US stands with the government and people of Afghanistan, he said the US remain firmly committed to supporting Afghan efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country.

"Violence like what we witnessed yesterday has no place in Afghanistan, or anywhere else in the world," Tillerson said.

US President Donald Trump was briefed about the terrorist attack, the White House said.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack.

"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Afghanistan," the statement attributable to his spokesperson said.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility of the terrorist attack at the hotel which is popular among foreigners.

A group of gunmen stormed the Inter-Continental Hotel in Kabul on Saturday and killed at least 18 people during a 12- hour standoff with security forces that ended yesterday.

Many countries, including India, had condemned the attack. PTI LKJ AJR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.