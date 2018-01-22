New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Vardhan today inaugurated a project in east Delhi, under which over a lakh conventional street lights would be upgraded with LEDs at "zero cost" to the cash-strapped civic body of the area.

One lakh incandescent streetlights and 2,800 semi-high mast lights will be converted into LED lights over a period of nine months, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Commissioner Ranbir Singh said.

Vardhan in his address, at the event held at the EDMC headquarters at Patparganj, highlighted the probable dangers of global warming and climate change, and said, adopting LED lights is a small step in mitigating that harm.

"Launched #EastDelhiMunicipalCorpn's #LED lights program.

1 lakh conventional street lights and 2800 High Mast lights will be replaced by LED lights at zero cost to the Corpn.

Instead it will get a share of the savings on energy bills to the tune of 77.97 per cent," the science and technology minister later tweeted.

East Delhi Mayor Neema Bhagat said the project will not lead to any additional cost to the corporation as the entire expenditure of maintenance of these new lights will be borne by the agency for seven years, which has been awarded.

Additional Commissioner, EDMC, G L Meena said this project would lead to energy savings of "77.97 per cent in comparison to the existing energy bills". PTI KND KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.