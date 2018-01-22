Ghaziabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal Samiti, comprising 14 MLAs, today took stock of functioning of various government departments here, an official said.

The committee was constituted by the state government and is headed by Ram Chandra Yadav.

The team reached here at the collectorate to examine the overall working of government departments. The Samiti will submit its report to the ministers concerned, Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Sunil Singh said.

They will assess whether the developmental programmes have been executed properly, he said.

The committee visited the Siddhartha Vihar colony that was constructed by the Avas Vikas Parishad and a power sub- station in Indira Puram, he said.

It also counter checked the complaints of the government departments, the officer said. PTI CORR ANB .

