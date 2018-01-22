New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Minister Vijay Goel today said entire Delhi has turned into an "industrial area" in the absence of proper checks, as he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government over the blaze in a Bawana firecracker factory.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs today led a sit-in protest with hundreds of BJP volunteers in the city's Red Fort area against the Delhi government over the Saturday night incident that claimed 17 lives.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was busy "saving" the 20 AAP MLAs embroiled in the office of profit case and has "zero concern" for those injured in the Bawana fire incident.

"Without proper checks and balances, illegal factories cropped up across the capital including residential areas, there's nothing called 'industrial area' as the entire capital has been transformed into industrial zone," Goel said in a press statement.

Goel added that if steps are not taken in a time-bound manner, the capital would witness more Bawana-like incidents and loss of innocent lives. PTI BUN KIS .

