New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Water supply was hit across Delhi today due to a rise in the levels of ammonia in Yamuna and reduction in the supply of raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said.

Currently, the water treatment plants that source raw water from the Yamuna and the carrier lined channel from Haryana are running at 70-80 per cent capacity, a DJB statement said.

"The ammonia level has risen to 1.6 ppm against the treatable limit of 0.9 ppm, in the raw water available at the Yamuna pondage.

"The affected areas: whole West, North, Central Delhi, part of South, including Delhi Cant and NDMC areas," it said.

The agency advised people to make judicious use of water and call the central control room (1916/23527679/23634469) for tankers. PTI SBR ASK ASK .

