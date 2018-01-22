transition Monrovia, Jan 22 (AFP) Former international football star George Weah was sworn in as Liberia's new president today, in the country's first transition between democratically-elected leaders since 1944.

Weah, 51, took over from Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who spent 12 years at the helm, steering the West African nation away from the trauma of a civil war. (AFP) MRJ .

