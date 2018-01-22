Moscow, Jan 21 (AFP) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today said the West's "unprecedented Russiaphobia" was worse than at the height of the Cold War.

"This Russiaphobia is unprecedented. We never saw this during the Cold War," Lavrov, fresh from a visit to New York on Thursday and Friday, said in an interview with the Russian daily Kommersant. (AFP) CPS .

