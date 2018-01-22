official Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Construction work on 40 community bunkers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was nearing completion, a senior government officer said today. The construction work on another 1,948 bunkers would also begin shortly, District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Tariq Ahmad Zargar said.

"Work on already sanctioned 628 community bunkers and 1,320 individual household bunkers will be started soon for the safety of LoC residents," he said.

Zargar, who visited Khari-khrmara area to inspect the ongoing work on community bunkers, said the construction of 40 community bunkers had begun earlier and is nearing completion where cross-border firing affected residents can be accommodated.

The community bunkers have a capacity to accommodate 30 to 35 persons, he said.

He said necessary arrangements including separate accommodation for women, toilet facility, water and light facilities would be made available in the bunkers in Sawizian, Balakote, Mendhar, Khari-Kharmara, Jhulas Salotri.

Twelve people, including five security personnel, have been killed and over 50 others injured in firing by Pakistan in the districts close to the International Border and the Line of Control since Thursday last. PTI TAS KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.