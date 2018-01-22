New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha today backed the AAP over the disqualification of its 20 MLAs with the former calling the president's decision a "tughluqshahi" order.

In a major setback to the AAP, President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of its MLAs in Delhi for holding offices of profit, a decision the party said showed constitutional authorities were behaving like "handmaidens of the central government".

Kovind gave his assent yesterday to the recommendation by the Election Commission (EC).

"President's order disqualifying the 20 AAP MLAs is complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for High Court's order. It is Tughluqshahi of the worst order," Yashwant Sinha tweeted.

Shatrughan Sinha said the "politics of vendetta" against the AAP will not last long.

"Politics of vendetta or politics of vested interests just don't last long. DonÂ’t worry, be happy!," Shatrughan Sinha tweeted.

"Hope wish & pray that you get divine justice soon, sooner the better . 'AAP' ki team aur khaas kar 'AAP' ko bahut bahut badhaai. Remember, when the going gets tough the tough get going. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind!" he said in a series of tweets.

Both the Sinhas, who were part of the Atal Behari Vajpayee Cabinet have openly aired their displeasure against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governmentÂ’s policies.

PTI PR ANB .

