Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that curfew and restrictions were imposed for 168 times in nine districts of the valley during the last two years.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed this in the state Assembly in a written reply to a question by National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar.

She said that in Anantnag district, curfew and restrictions were imposed for 51 times, followed by 37 times in Baramulla district, 25 times each in Srinagar and Budgam districts, 17 times in Pulwama district, 14 times in Shopian district, nine times in Bandipora district, seven times in Kulgam district and three times in Ganderbal district.

Besides, five times in Kishtwar district of the Jammu region.

Mufti said that the restrictions were imposed as necessities by the situation and cordon and search operations were carried out on specific information. PTI AB DK KJ .

