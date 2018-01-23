Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Over 2,500 persons including 69 foreign nationals are lodged in different jails in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed the Legislative Assembly today.

Out of these, 226 local and 27 foreign nationals are behind the bars for their involvement in militancy, Mufti, who holds the Home portfolio, said in a written reply to a question by independent legislator Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

A total of 2,535 persons are lodged in various jails in the state, of which 20 persons including seven foreign nationals are convicted for their involvement in militancy related incidents, while 170 others including 20 foreigners are undertrials and 63 are detained for their involvement in militancy related cases.

"227 persons including 12 foreign nationals are in jails after they were convicted in cases related to common law, while 1980 others including 30 foreigners are undertrials after they were arrested for violating the common law.

"It will not be feasible to disclose the particulars of the detainees or undertrials or convicts, keeping in view their security and the security of their families," she added.

On the number of local prisoners lodged in various jails outside the state, Mufti said the details of such detainees are not maintained in the home department.

About the facilities being provided to prisoners in jails, she said things necessary for their well-being are provided to them, which inter-alia, include proper protein rich diet, safe shelter and requisite seasonal bedding.

"Proper bedding is issued to the inmates during summer and winter which include quilts, mattress, blankets, bed sheets and pillows," Mufti said.

Also, according to the chief minister, television sets for entertainment and newspapers along with magazines are also provided to the prison inmates on daily basis. PTI TAS AB MG .

