Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said four Kashmiri youths, who had taken to militancy, shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream in 2017.

Mufti said this in a written reply to a question of BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa in the Legislative Council.

Four misguided youths shunned the path of violence and returned to the mainstream. Efforts are being made to counsel the families of militants to convince their wards to give up violence, she said.

The CM said her government had taken a number of steps to contain radicalization and extremism, and undertaken youth engagement activities, such as cricket tournaments.

Mufti said youth clubs had been set up at the police station level to train them in information technology and indoor games.

She said surveillance on social media had been enhanced as the Internet plays a major role in radicalization of the youth. PTI AB GVS .

