New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Six teachers of Delhi government schools have been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Teaching Fellowship.

These teachers from Delhi are the only Indian teachers who have been chosen for the programme. They will travel to the US to attend special programs at various universities.

"These teachers will receive intensive training in teaching methodologies, lesson planning, teaching strategies for their home environment, teacher leadership, and the use of instructional technologies," an official statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited the teachers to his residence and congratulated them.

"This is a proud moment for Delhi, since this is the first time that all teachers chosen from India are from Delhi government schools. It is heartening to see they are receiving international recognition for their service to Delhi's children," he said The six teachers who have received the fellowship include Manu Gulati (English), Anju Pathak (Mathematics) and Deepti Chawla (English) among others. PTI PLB TIR .

