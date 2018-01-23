Washington, Jan 23 (AFP) A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the southern coast of Alaska today, the USGS said.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska and the west coast of Canada, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake struck at 9:31 am (local time) in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 kilometers southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 kilometers under the seabed.

Less-ominous tsunami watches were issued for the US west coast -- the entire coasts of California and Oregon and part of Washington state. (AFP) PMS .

