Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) The American Center and the Library in the city reopened for the public today after declaring its closure until further notice a day before.

"The US Congress has passed and President (Donald) Trump has signed legislation to fund US government operations.

As a result, The American Center in Kolkata and the Library are now open to the public as usual," the Center said in a statement today.

The U.S Consulate General in Kolkata, including Consular and American Citizen Services, are also open in the normal business hours, the statement added.

Yesterday the American Center and the Library had said in a statement, "The American Center in Kolkata and the Library will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Consulate Kolkata services will continue to function during the lapse in Congressional appropriations." PTI SUS KK KK .

