Bella Hadid is Michelle Kegan's style crush
By PTI | Published: 23rd January 2018 09:56 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 10:15 AM | A+A A- |
London, Jan 23 (PTI) Michelle Keegan says she is obsessed with Bella Hadid and she is her "style crush".
The 30-year-old actor says model Hailey Baldwin also influences her fashion choices.
"My style crushes last year were Bella Hadid - who I am absolutely obsessed with - and Hailey Baldwin, who was my inspiration when I had blonde hair," Kegan said.
The actor said she also follows fitness stars on Instagram to help her find the motivation to keep healthy. PTI SHD SHD .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.