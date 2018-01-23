London, Jan 23 (PTI) Michelle Keegan says she is obsessed with Bella Hadid and she is her "style crush".

The 30-year-old actor says model Hailey Baldwin also influences her fashion choices.

"My style crushes last year were Bella Hadid - who I am absolutely obsessed with - and Hailey Baldwin, who was my inspiration when I had blonde hair," Kegan said.

The actor said she also follows fitness stars on Instagram to help her find the motivation to keep healthy. PTI SHD SHD .

