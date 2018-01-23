Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Veteran actor Bette Midler's 1979 film "The Rose" is headed to Broadway with Jackal Group, Michael Gorfaine and Sam Schwartz producing the musical adaptation.

"The Rose" follows a self-destructive rock star struggling to deal with the pressures of fame and her ruthless business manager in the 1960s.

The story is loosely based on the life of Janis Joplin and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress for Midler in her big screen debut.

Grammy-winning composer and record producer Glen Ballard will be working on the songs for the adaptation, reported Variety.

"Bringing 'The Rose' to Broadway was a true labour of love. The story lends itself perfectly to a live musical production: it's a roller-coaster journey through the life of a volatile star, a celebration of music, and a visual homage to the dazzling culture of rock and roll.

"We are so excited to bring a modern-day take on this project to the stage, and beyond thrilled to have Glen, a true musical vanguard at the helm," Film and TV veteran Gail Berman of the Jackal Group said in a statement. PTI SHD SHD .

