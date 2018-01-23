Pune, Jan 23 (PTI) The BJP today claimed that its member has become the Sarpanch of Malegaon village in Baramati teshil, the home turf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Malegaon gram panchayat is one of the biggest village local bodies in Baramati tehsil of Pune district.

BJP's Jaideep Vilas Tawre defeated NCP's Rajendra Chavan by just one vote in the election, conducted after the sitting Sarpanch resigned, said Ranjan Tawre, a senior BJP functionary from the area.

However, a local election official said the election was conducted among the 17 panchayat members, and it was not contested on party symbols.

This is the first time the BJP has wrested the Gram Panchayat from the NCP, Tawre claimed.

"With the BJP's Sarpanch taking charge today, we would like to convey the message that development can happen without Pawars," said Tawre. PTI SPK KRK .

