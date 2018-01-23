New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi's Nizamuddin dargah today was bathed in yellow, as people of multiple faiths gathered at its hallowed premises to celebrate 'Sufi basant', a festival that symbolises confluence of cultures.

"This festival, popularly known as 'Sufi Basant', dates back to the 12th century when celebrated poet Amir Khusro dedicated songs of spring to his Khwaja (spiritual master) Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya.

"We have been celebrating this festival every year at the shrine. It is a 750-year-old tradition that we still continue.

People from all religions come here to celebrate this festival, and it fosters peace and harmony," said Syed Afsar Ali Nizami, a representative of the Dargah Sharif in Nizamuddin area.

He said on this festival, people wear yellow turbans and 'peeli chaadar' is offered to the Auliya. Mustard flowers are also offered.

"It is a very beautiful festival and bridges hearts of humanity. We did the main celebrating yesterday but today on Basant Panchami, we also celebrated it," Nizami said.

Special qawwali programmes are organised and people play dhols, which they carry around their necks, he said. PTI KND NSD .

