Palghar, Jan 23 (PTI) The police has registered an offence against four persons, including a police officer, after a 28-year-old man here allegedly committed suicide, an official said today.

Amit Jha, residing in Virar area of the district, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday. He died at a hospital in Mumbai yesterday, a police official said.

Amit Jha is the brother of Vikas Jha (24), who had tried to set himself ablaze in November last year inside the office of a deputy superintendent of police, a police officer said.

Vikas Jha had also tried to set the DySP on fire, the officer said.

Amit Jha had alleged that police did not take any action in the case involving his brother and hence consumed poison, the officer said.

Their father complained to police that Amit ended his life due to alleged harassment by four persons, police said.

Based on a complaint, the Palghar police today registered an offence for abetment of suicide against the four persons, including a police officer. PTI COR GK .

