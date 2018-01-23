(Eds: Recasting overnight story) Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Over 2.5 kg of gold worth over Rs 90 lakh was seized by the customs department's air intelligence unit in five separate incidents at the airport here.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, the customs officials said.

On Sunday, acting on a tip-off the officials intercepted 26-year-old Cheriya Parambath Ansar, who arrived here from Dubai, and seized 829 grams of gold worth Rs 25 lakh from him.

The accused was arrested, an official release said.

The same day, officials intercepted two women Ummal Bajria (69) and Halima Nachiya (47) who arrived from Dubai and seized 492 grams of gold, worth Rs 28 lakh, concealed under their burkha, it said.

Customs department sleuths seized 333.8 grams of gold worth Rs 10 lakh from Sivaiah Kokkanti (44) who arrived from Kuwait, while 379 grams of yellow metal worth Rs 11.4 lakh was seized from Barakathnisa Shamsudeen who arrived from Bangkok.

In the fifth incident, Byrozkhan Sulaiman (41) was arrested after 535 grams of gold worth Rs 16 lakh was seized from him upon his arrival from Bangkok, the release said.

