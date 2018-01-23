David Strathairn to star in 'The Devil Has a Name'
By PTI | Published: 23rd January 2018 11:27 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 11:32 AM | A+A A- |
Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor David Strathairn is set to star along side Edward James Olmos in "The Devil Has a Name".
Olmos will also direct the project, reported Variety.
The film centers on an unhinged oil baron who gets in a bruising standoff with a stubborn farmer after the water on his farm was poisoned by her company. This portrait of corporate greed is based on a true story.
Olmos will play Santiago, a Mexican immigrant and confidant, while Strathairn will star as the oil empire- fighting farmer.
Written by Rob McEveety, the film is financed and will be produced by True Navigator Media's Steve McEveety, Patrick Hibler, and McEveety. PTI SHD SHD .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.