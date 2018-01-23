Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor David Strathairn is set to star along side Edward James Olmos in "The Devil Has a Name".

Olmos will also direct the project, reported Variety.

The film centers on an unhinged oil baron who gets in a bruising standoff with a stubborn farmer after the water on his farm was poisoned by her company. This portrait of corporate greed is based on a true story.

Olmos will play Santiago, a Mexican immigrant and confidant, while Strathairn will star as the oil empire- fighting farmer.

Written by Rob McEveety, the film is financed and will be produced by True Navigator Media's Steve McEveety, Patrick Hibler, and McEveety. PTI SHD SHD .

