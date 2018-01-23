Jakarta, Jan 23 (PTI) India witnessed a dismal start at the Indonesia Masters as none of the shuttlers could cross the qualifying stage at the USD 350,00 World Tour Super 500 tournament, here tomorrow.

While Abhishek Yelegar lost 20-22 14-21 to Vega Vio Nirwanda of Indonesia, Subhankar Dey suffered a 9-21 21-23 loss against another local player Panji Ahmad Maulana in the men's singles qualifiers.

In women's singles qualifiers, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli went down 7-21 9-21 to Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia.

Men's doubles pair of Kapil Chaudhary and Brijesh Yadav too lost 12-21 8-21 to Indonesian combo of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Frengky Wijaya Putra.

With Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy pulling out at the last moment, Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap has been promoted to the main draw. He will face Malaysia's Wei Feng Chong tomorrow.

Srikanth suffered a minor injury and will be back at the India Open starting January 30.

"I will not be taking part in the Indonesia Masters this week due to a small injury but will be playing India Open next week," Srikanth wrote in his twitter handle. PTI ATK SSC SSC .

