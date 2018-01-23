London, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor Eddie Redmayne has hailed the number of female-centric movies in the awards race this year.

The actor said a "sea of change" is happening in the film industry following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, reported Contactmusic.

"I think all of the conversations that are happening in our industry and across all industries at the moment are beyond important. I hope there is a sea change.

"But I think the success of female-directed, female-led films - the top three films of the year have had women in the lead roles - that is testament to the fact it is no longer an excuse," Redmayne said. PTI SHD SHD .

