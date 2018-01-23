Brussels, Jan 23 (AFP) The EU today removed eight countries including Panama and South Korea from its new tax haven blacklist, a European source said, a move that has drawn criticism from activists.

The United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Mongolia, Macau, Grenada and Barbados were also lifted, in a change of mind that comes just weeks after the bloc unveiled its original list of non-EU countries. (AFP) PMS .

