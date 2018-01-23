Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) An 84-year-old farmer allegedly tried to commit suicide at the Maharashtra secretariat here as he was apparently upset over inadequate compensation granted for his land acquired for a thermal plant project.

His condition is reported to be serious, an official said.

Dharma Patil, from Sindakhedraja town in Buldhana district, came to the Mantralaya (secretariat) yesterday to follow up his request for higher remuneration from the state government for the acquisition of his land, his son Narendra Patil said.

He later allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in the secretariat premises following which the police rushed him to St George Hospital in south Mumbai.

An official at the hospital said, "Patil was admitted in the ICU after he consumed the poisonous substance. His condition is serious and we are closely monitoring his health parameters." He will to be shifted to J J Hospital for further treatment, the official said.

The farmer's son told reporters today that his father got only Rs four lakh compensation for his five acres of land.

He said the octogenarian had been visiting the state administrative headquarters here for the last three months to complain about the inadequate compensation for his land.

Narendra Patil claimed that their neighbour, whose land was also acquired by the state government, received "Rs 1.89 crore as compensation for two acres of land." "Then why did we get such less compensation. Isn't it a case of injustice. We have been raising this issue for last two years," he said. PTI ND GK DV .

