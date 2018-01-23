New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Force Motors today reported 36.98 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 14.65 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 23.25 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Force Motors said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 749.52 crore. In the same quarter a year ago, revenue from operations stood at Rs 716.05 crore.

However, the two figures are not comparable following the implementation of GST from July 2017.

Expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 737.32 crore as against Rs 715.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Force Motors ended the day 2.22 per cent higher at Rs 3,368.15 apiece on BSE today. PTI RKL SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.