Rampurhat(WB), Jan 23 (PTI) Four persons of a marriage party were killed and six others, including a newly-wed couple, severely injured after their vehicle collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 60 today early morning.

All the four, including the driver of the marriage party vehicle, died on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as 32-year-old Basanta Hazra, 58-year-old Labanya Pramanik, 24-year-old Prahlad Let and 25-year-old Biplab Let, the police said.

Hazra was the driver of the vehicle, a police officer said.

The bridegroom and three others were sent to Burdwan Medical College in serious condition, he said.

The bride and another injured person were admitted to Rampurhat hospital, he added. PTI COR SBN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.