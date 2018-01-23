Canning(WB), Jan 23 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested from Canning station in South 24 Parganas district and 314 cartridges were seized from their possession.

Police officials said the persons belonging to Sonakhali and Choradakatiya villages of the district, had procured the cartridges from Bihar and had boarded a Caaning-bound train after disembarking at Sealdah station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the four persons from the station yesterday. PTI COR MM .

