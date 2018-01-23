New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Shares of consumer electrical goods maker Havells India today rose nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a standalone net profit at Rs 194.36 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The stock jumped 5.80 per cent to Rs 584.20 -- its one- year high -- on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 5.81 per cent to touch its 52-week high of Rs 584.80.

The company had posted a net profit at Rs 152.97 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Havells India said in a regulatory filing yesterday.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,993.53 crore. It was Rs 1,650.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said the results are not comparable with previous period as it had acquired consumer durable business of LEEL Electricals Ltd in May last year. PTI SUM MR .

