London, Jan 23 (PTI) Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am has said hip-hop music is sexist and treats women as a "resource".

The singer-songwriter said music has diminished the power of a woman, reported Contactmusic.

"Music is probably... it does a really good job at diminishing the power of a woman. And that's really sad.

Especially hip-hop, rock - sex, drugs, and rock and roll. A woman is a resource in that sentence. It's sad," he said. PTI SHD SHD .

