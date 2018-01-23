Hip-hop is sexist: will.i.am
By PTI | Published: 23rd January 2018 09:53 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 10:15 AM | A+A A- |
London, Jan 23 (PTI) Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am has said hip-hop music is sexist and treats women as a "resource".
The singer-songwriter said music has diminished the power of a woman, reported Contactmusic.
"Music is probably... it does a really good job at diminishing the power of a woman. And that's really sad.
Especially hip-hop, rock - sex, drugs, and rock and roll. A woman is a resource in that sentence. It's sad," he said. PTI SHD SHD .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.