(Eds: updating with PMO tweet) By Barun Jha Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi told top CEOs that India means business and presents an exciting opportunity for global businesses.

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering yesterday, Modi narrated India's growth story.

He was accompanied by top government officials including Secretary (Economic Relations) at the External Affairs Ministry, Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary Jai Shankar and Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek.

Under the tagline of 'India Means Business', the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India.

After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global businesses in India.

The spokesperson also tweeted that the prime minister "hosted a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies".

The Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said, "In Davos, PM @narendramodi interacted with top CEOs. He spoke about India's economic development and the investment opportunities in the nation".

Modi also met Swiss President Alain Berset here yesterday and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties.

Berset said the discussions marked the meeting of the biggest and the oldest democracies in the world.

Thanking Modi, the Swiss president said he would continue to strengthen "relations" with India.

Modi, who arrived in Davos on Monday evening, will deliver the opening keynote address today at the world economic forum annual meeting.

Besides, he will also interact with the members of international business community of the WEF.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to attend Davos summit in 20 years.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.