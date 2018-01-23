Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Shree Rajput Karni Sena said today that a 'Janta curfew' will be imposed on cinema halls across the country if Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' was released on 25 January.

"We will go among public now. Janta curfew will be imposed on film halls across the country when the film is released," Lokendra Singh Kalvi, chief patron of the group, told PTI.

He said a 'janta' curfew on cinema halls meant the public will stop the film from being exhibited.

We have asked the cinema hall owners and distributors to support us, he said.

Kalvi said he had visited various states and sought support from chief ministers against the film.

The organisation, which is opposing the film, said that it had asked distributors to not purchase rights of the movie.

