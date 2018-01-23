Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) WWE wrestler-actor John Cena is in talks to star in "Duke Nukem" movie, a big-screen version of the long-running video game franchise.

The project is set up at Paramount-based Platinum Dunes.

No director or writer is attached yet, reported Variety.

Duke Nukem first appeared in the 1991 eponymous video game, developed by Apogee Software, as a muscular cigar- chomping man who always wears Ray-Bans and sports a flat-top haircut as he fights aliens to save planet Earth by using physical strength and his expertise in firearms. He has appeared in 19 video games as the title character, most recently in "Duke Nukem 3D: World Tour." Cena started his career as a movie actor more than a decade ago with "The Marine" in 2006. Since then he has appeared in films such as "12 Rounds," "Legendary," "The Reunion," "Trainwreck," "Sisters," "Daddy's Home," "Daddy's Home 2," and "The Wall". He recently gave voice to the lead character of animated comedy "Ferdinand." PTI SHD SHD .

