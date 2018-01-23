Amritsar, Jan 23 (PTI) Karamjit Singh Rintu was today unanimously elected as Amritsar's mayor by all the municipal corporation councillors, owing allegiance to the Congress.

Besides Rintu, Raman Bakshi was elected as senior deputy mayor, whereas Younis Kumar was elected as deputy mayor for the holy city.

Punjab Local Bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is an MLA from Amritsar (East), was conspicuous by his absence.

Yesterday, apparently miffed over not being invited for the Amritsar mayoral election, Sidhu had said "he never goes anywhere uninvited except the Golden Temple or Durgiana Temple".

Notably, Sidhu and Rintu were not on good terms. Sidhu also does not share a good rapport with senior deputy mayor Bakshi, who once pasted posters of Sidhu "missing" in city when the latter was in the BJP.

Rintu had also reportedly remained annoyed with the party when he was denied ticket from the Amritsar North Assembly constituency during the 2017 Assembly polls. PTI COR CHS KJ .

