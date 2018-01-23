Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor Kate Hudson says her mother, veteran Hollywood star Goldie Hawn, is her role model.

The "Fool's Gold" actor - who has two sons, Ryder, 14, from her marriage to Chris Robinson, and seven-year-old Bingham with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy, credits Hawn for the way she raises her own children, reported E! online.

"It's challenging because it is that plentiful. I feel lucky and blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom. I think that compassion, to be compassionate. I have a lot of fight in me by nature.

"I think one of the things my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything that I do, kindness, and that family is everything, that how we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything. So everything we put our hearts into is really just for our family," Hudson said.

