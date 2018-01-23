Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Buses, autorickshaws and taxis will be off the roads in Kerala tomorrow in support of the dawn-to-dusk motor strike called by various trade unions to protest the frequent increase in fuel prices.

The 6AM-6PM strike has been called by trade unions owing allegiance to both the ruling CPI(M) led LDF and Congress-headed UDF besides motor vehicles owners associations.

The Bhartiya Mazdoor sangh is not participating in the protest.

According to K K Divakaran, convener of the joint action council, the steep increase in the fuel price is due to the free hand given by the Centre to oil companies to fix the price.

Though the crude oil prices in the international market have slumped, the Centre was not taking steps to bring down the prices, he alleged. PTI UD ROH .

