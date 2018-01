New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Lead futures traded 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 166.90 per kg today as participants cut down their holdings owing to slackened demand from battery makers in spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January eased by 35 paise, or 0.21 per cent to Rs 166.90 per kg in business turnover of 390 lots.

The metal for February shed 30 paise, or 0.18 per cent to Rs 167.20 per kg in 13 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants due to fall in demand from battery makers in physical market led to fall in lead prices at futures trade. PTI SUN KPS ADI BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.