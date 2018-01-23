Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor-comedian Zach Galifianakis has said the allegations of sexual misconduct against Louis C K "grosses" him out.

"The Hangover" star, whose FX show "Baskets" was executive produced by C K, said the whole scandal was "disruptive".

"It was so disruptive in a harmful way to so many people.

We just kind of put our heads down and worked on the new season," Galifianakis told Vulture.

"This is the poison of celebrity culture: The fact that someone can think that just because they're loved, they can do whatever they want. It grosses me out," he added.

FX had cut ties with the 50-year-old comedian and his company Pig Newton after five women accused C K of sexual misconduct. PTI RB SHD .

