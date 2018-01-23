Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) "The Handmaid's Tale" star Madeline Brewer has said that she and singer Nick Jonas are not dating and are just friends.

When Madeline, 25, was asked by to address the speculation that she is dating Nick, 25, after the pair were clicked on a dinner date, she told Entertainment Tonight, "No.

No. (We) ate food across from each other. I guess (that's a date)".

"But he was really nice. He's a nice guy. We're friends.

... He's adorable, yeah. I mean, that's just objectively. He's a cute guy," she added. PTI SHD SHD .

