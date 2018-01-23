Ludhiana, Jan 23 (PTI) An MBBS student studying at a private medical college here allegedly hanged himself to death in his hostel room, police said.

Joel Joseph (20), a native of Kerala, took the extreme step last evening, they said.

In a press release issued by the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Medical Superintendent William Bhatti said, "He was a brilliant student and had just come back on January 8 after winter vacations".

The victim's parents, who are also in the medical profession, live in Kuwait.

Bhatti said the parents have been informed about the tragedy.

Harjinder Singh, SHO, PS-3 said they found a sentence written on the wall of Joel's hostel room in English, saying, "I am responsible for my death".

The victim's friends told police that they did not notice any change in his behaviour.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police added.

