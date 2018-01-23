Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor Natalie Portman will be hosting the February 3 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The actor will be returning to the show as host after almost a decade, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Portman made her hosting debut in 2006; since then she has won a best actress Oscar for "Black Swan" and made her directorial debut with "A Tale of Love and Darkness".

The actor has been in the headlines lately for her activism with the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

She recently called out the Golden Globes' all-male director nominees seconds before presenting the category winner, and at the one-year anniversary of the Women's March, she recounted the time she experienced alleged "sexual terrorism" at age 13 on the set of "Leon: The Professional".

