Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Grammy-winning singer- songwriter Neil Diamond today announced his retirement from touring after his recent diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.

The veteran musician has cancelled the third leg of his 50th Anniversary tour, scheduled for Australia and New Zealand in March, based on the doctor's advice.

"It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows," Diamond said in a statement posted on his website.

Diamond's 50th anniversary tour launched in April and carried on for some 55 dates across North America and Europe (with just a month off between the two tour legs), wrapping October 19 in London. PTI SHD SHD .

