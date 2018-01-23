New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Talent and skills development company NIIT today said its consolidated net profit has jumped 350 per cent to Rs 19.7 crore for the December 2017 quarter on the back of strong growth in corporate learning business.

NIIT's net profit stood at Rs 4.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net revenue was up 4 per cent to Rs 209.4 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 202 crore in the year- ago period.

"A robust and continuing growth in Corporate Learning Group (CLG) coupled with strong operational controls in other businesses, resulted in 8 per cent year-on-year growth in go- forward business in constant currency terms, and a 69 per cent y-o-y growth in EBITDA, despite it being the weakest seasonal quarter," NIIT CEO Sapnesh Lalla said.

CLG recorded net revenue of Rs 129.4 crore in the said quarter, up 14 year-on-year in constant currency terms.

Skills and Careers Group (SNC) recorded net revenue of Rs 69.1 crore, while MindChampion Learning Systems (MLSL) posted a net revenue of Rs 9.2 crore during the quarter.

The company renewed a marquee MTS contract, resulting in revenue visibility of USD 199 million.

At the end of the December 2017 quarter, NIIT had 3,741 employees. PTI SR SBT .

