Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 23 (PTI) The proposed infrastructure development in Maa Budhi Thakurani Temple, one of the oldest Shakti shrines in this south Odisha city, has hit a roadblock due to non-availability of land, officials said.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 1.15 crore for infrastructure development of the temple in 2014-15 and the Tourism department had embarked upon a plan to develop it by setting up a gate, a public convenient centre, parking area and toilets on the premises.

However, the non-availability of land near the temple in Ganjam district has kept the project on hold, they said.

Director of Tourism, N B Jawale has written to Ganjam, district Collector Prem Chandra Chaudhary on the matter.

Funds for the development have been sanctioned and placed with Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), but non-availability of land has held up the project, he said.

"We got more than half an acre of land near the shrine from the temple trust. It has been handed over to the OTDC," said district Tourist Officer Sanatan Nayak.

"We will take up the matter with the district Collector and try to start work as soon as possible," said MLA (Berhampur), R Ch Chyaupatnaik.

"More visitors are expected at the temple after the facelift," he added.

The temple is located in the heart of the town. PTI COR SKN RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.