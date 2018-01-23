Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Olivia Munn has responded to reports that she recently went on a "romantic" dinner date with Chris Pratt by sharing the screenshot of her text messages with his ex Anna Faris about the rumours.

The 37-year-old actor used her Instagram to rubbish the talk that Faris was upset with her for dating Pratt, 38.

"Even if I was dating Chirs Pratt, some tabloids got me and Anna Faris all wrong," she wrote. "Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think." In the text exchange, Munn said she would never respond to tabloid stories but felt compelled to speak up since they are friends.

"The story about me and Chris dating has 0 per cent truth. I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way..." she texted Faris.

Faris gave a funny reply to Munn's text.

"Oh my god Â— this town is so crazy Â— you are so sweet to text Â— I love you Â— having said that if you were my new sister-in-law I would be thrilled," she quipped. PTI SHD SHD .

